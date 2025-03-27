Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.95, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $19.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GTEC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 61,991,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

