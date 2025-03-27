Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.95, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $19.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS.
Greenland Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GTEC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 61,991,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.94.
Greenland Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greenland Technologies
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.