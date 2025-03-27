Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,794,100 shares, an increase of 224.4% from the February 28th total of 3,018,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,605.6 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS GWLLF remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.