Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,794,100 shares, an increase of 224.4% from the February 28th total of 3,018,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,605.6 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS GWLLF remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
