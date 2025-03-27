Graney & King LLC Takes $38,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after buying an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.36.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $662.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $620.63 and a 200 day moving average of $577.10. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $670.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

