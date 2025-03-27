Graney & King LLC Purchases Shares of 855 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $3,877,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 56.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.7394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $31,663.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,905.58. This represents a 2.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,758. The trade was a 2.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,645 shares of company stock valued at $580,602 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

