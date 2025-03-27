Graney & King LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Tower by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,743,000 after acquiring an additional 314,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $1,156,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $209.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.94.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

