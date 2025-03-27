Graney & King LLC Buys Shares of 128 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $348.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.68 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.