GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,214,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,679,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$25.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
