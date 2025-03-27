Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Golden Metal Resources had a negative net margin of 2,826.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

Golden Metal Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Metal Resources stock opened at GBX 49.62 ($0.64) on Thursday. Golden Metal Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.67). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53.

Golden Metal Resources Company Profile

Guardian Metal Resources plc (“GMET”) is listed on LON as well as on the OTCQX (“GMTLF”) and holds resource development and exploration stage mineral projects in the mining friendly state of Nevada, USA.

