Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Golden Metal Resources had a negative net margin of 2,826.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.
Golden Metal Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Golden Metal Resources stock opened at GBX 49.62 ($0.64) on Thursday. Golden Metal Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.67). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53.
Golden Metal Resources Company Profile
