Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $362.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

