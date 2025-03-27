Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

