Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $216.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.55 and a 200 day moving average of $228.90. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.98 and a 52 week high of $245.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

