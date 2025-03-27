GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Short Interest Up 934.4% in March

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 934.4% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,865,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Price Performance

GSTC stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,735. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get GlobeStar Therapeutics alerts:

GlobeStar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. It offers Amethyst, a compound intended to treat neurodegeneration. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.