GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Short Interest Up 934.4% in March

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 934.4% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,865,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GlobeStar Therapeutics Price Performance
GSTC stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,735. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
GlobeStar Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GlobeStar Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is Put Option Volume?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.