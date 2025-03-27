Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 594.3% in March

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 594.3% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATH opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $872.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.4052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

