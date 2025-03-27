Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 594.3% in March

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 594.3% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ CATH opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $872.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.4052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
