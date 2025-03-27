Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 2,817.6% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
DTCR stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,017. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.49.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.
