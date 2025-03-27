Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 2,817.6% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

DTCR stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,017. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Get Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.