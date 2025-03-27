Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 3,904.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTEC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,563. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $132,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

