Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 3,904.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CTEC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,563. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Clean Tech ETF
The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Clean Tech ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.