Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 2,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 3,676 shares.The stock last traded at $36.11 and had previously closed at $36.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $515.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group

In other news, CEO Praveen Kotha Reddy purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $53,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 245,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 46,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.