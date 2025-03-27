Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Helium Price Performance

OTCMKTS HECOF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,127. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

