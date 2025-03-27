Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global Helium Price Performance
OTCMKTS HECOF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,127. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
Global Helium Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Helium
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.