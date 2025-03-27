Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 889.8% in March

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 889.8% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 57,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.72. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

