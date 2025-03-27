Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 19.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) fell 19.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). 3,213,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,834,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.95. The company has a market cap of £9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

