Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 18.5% – Here’s Why

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 3,833,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,844,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.95.
Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.
Galileo Resources Company Profile
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
