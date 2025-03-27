Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Down 17.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) fell 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 13,884,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average daily volume of 2,018,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
The company has a market cap of £10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.95.
Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Galileo Resources
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
