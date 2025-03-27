FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ALUR Issued By Chardan Capital

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allurion Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, March 24th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($4.39) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.82). Chardan Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allurion Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($9.96) per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Allurion Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ALUR opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Allurion Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Allurion Technologies worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

