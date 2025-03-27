Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Down 85.5% in March

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 10.9 %
HTOOW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,106. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
