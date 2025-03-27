Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Down 85.5% in March

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 10.9 %

HTOOW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,106. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

