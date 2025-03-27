FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Stake Lowered by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.07% of FTAI Aviation worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,139.89 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

