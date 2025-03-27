FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.67.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,139.89 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $181.64.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -342.86%.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
