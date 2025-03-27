FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1469 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 8.8% increase from FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac’s previous dividend of $0.14.
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SDVD opened at $20.50 on Thursday. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $24.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $372.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.09.
About FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 2 Stocks With Strong Fundamentals Gaining Technical Momentum
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Up 32% in 2025, Is Chinese E-Commerce Giant PDD Still a Buy?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Maybe It’s Time to Buy Some GameStop Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.