FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1469 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 8.8% increase from FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac’s previous dividend of $0.14.

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDVD opened at $20.50 on Thursday. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $24.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $372.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Get FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac alerts:

About FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (SDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying small- and mid-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.