Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Frequency Electronics Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.49%.
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
