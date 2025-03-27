Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,927,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 26.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

