Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.30 Per Share

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 18.2% increase from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FRAN opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67. The company has a market cap of £269.83 million, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.21. Franchise Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.70).

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franchise Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franchise Brands will post 11.3266098 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louise George acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148,000 ($190,549.76). Also, insider Peter Kear bought 35,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £47,600 ($61,284.92). Company insiders own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

