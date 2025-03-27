Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $378,000 Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,658,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,140,511.60. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INVA opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

