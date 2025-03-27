Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 741 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Popular were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 629,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,721.32. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $106.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

