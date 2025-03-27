Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4,851.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Insider Activity

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. Analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $115,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,333.94. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $479,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $472,537.44. This represents a 50.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,127 shares of company stock worth $4,139,672 over the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

