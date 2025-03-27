Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -164.78, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRUP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $72,008.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,629.76. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $454,550.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,645 shares in the company, valued at $895,974.45. This trade represents a 33.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $999,042. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.