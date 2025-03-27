Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 7,204 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HSBC by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 65.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,543 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HSBC by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $207.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

