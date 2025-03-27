Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAL. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,148,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 105,392 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Caleres by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 804,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 172,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, Director Kyle Gendreau purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $593.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.