Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Takes $2.33 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

