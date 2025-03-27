Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Purchases New Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSI. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,254.0% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $632.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

