Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $263.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.