Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

