Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Makes New $8.15 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

