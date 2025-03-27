Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Makes New $209,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

