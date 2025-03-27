Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Invests $5.22 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA owned about 0.17% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

