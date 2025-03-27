FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in March

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FLIDF remained flat at $52.00 during midday trading on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

