FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 37682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,873.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

