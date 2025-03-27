Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.46 and traded as low as $11.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 26,171 shares traded.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
