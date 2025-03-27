FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 13.38%.

FitLife Brands Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ FTLF traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,075. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.95. FitLife Brands has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on FitLife Brands in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.