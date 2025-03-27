Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.51. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 276,503 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Fission Uranium from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Fission Uranium Trading Down 1.2 %
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
