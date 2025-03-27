First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:FSZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $60.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

