First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 79.0% increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25.
