First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 79.0% increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25.

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

