First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0992 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FTXH traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.