First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0992 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
FTXH traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $29.72.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile
