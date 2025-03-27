First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1747 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.12. 24,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,052. The company has a market cap of $164.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.
About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.