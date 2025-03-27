First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1747 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.12. 24,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,052. The company has a market cap of $164.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.